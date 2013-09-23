FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 3:34 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23(Reuters) - DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST      PREVIOUS  
  LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply   6.727 Bln    6.694 Bln    09/23/13       
Bond Buyer Competitive Visible     0.893 Bln    0.846 Bln    09/23/13           
Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible      5.834 Bln    5.848 Bln    09/23/13           
Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)      5.14 %       5.16 %      09/20/13           
Lipper General Muni Index        1062.87      1061.47        09/20/13           
CRB Index                  287.44       290.09        09/20/13           
----------------------------------------------------------------------         
WEEKLY INDICATORS                  LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index            4.66 %       4.93 %      09/19/13           
Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index            4.39 %       4.67 %      09/19/13           
Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index       5.24 %       5.31 %      09/19/13           
SIFMA Swap Index                    0.07 %       0.06 %      09/18/13           
---------------------------------------------------------------------    
