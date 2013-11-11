FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                      LATEST           PREVIOUS            Last Date
                                                                                      
 Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply      10.763  Bln          8.609  Bln        11/08/13
 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply          2.390  Bln          1.959  Bln        11/08/13
 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply           8.372  Bln          6.653  Bln        11/08/13
 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)          5.11                5.06             11/08/13
 Lipper Municipal Debt Index          1069.96             1073.85             11/08/13
 CRB Index                             274.39              273.16             11/08/13
                                                                                      
                                                                                      
 Weekly Indicators                     LATEST           PREVIOUS            Last Date
                                                                                      
 Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index                4.56                4.48             11/07/13
 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index                4.27                4.20             11/07/13
 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index           5.18                5.14             11/07/13
 SIFMA Swap Index                        0.06                0.08             11/06/13
 
            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------    
To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index
menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on
. 
   To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index,
click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To
see municipal events calendar, click on. 
   To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full
NOTE calendar, double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.