U.S. municipal bond market indicators
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST      PREVIOUS  
  LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply   9.823 Bln   10.141 Bln    11/18/13       
Bond Buyer Competitive Visible     1.897 Bln    1.755 Bln    11/18/13           
Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible      7.926 Bln    8.386 Bln    11/18/13           
Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)      5.09 %       5.09 %      11/15/13           
Lipper General Muni Index        1071.41      1071.01        11/15/13
CRB Index .CRB                    274.34       273.84        11/15/13
----------------------------------------------------------------------         
WEEKLY INDICATORS                  LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index            4.64 %       4.56 %      11/14/13           
Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index            4.35 %       4.27 %      11/14/13           
Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index       5.23 %       5.18 %      11/14/13           
SIFMA Swap Index                    0.06 %       0.06 %      11/13/13           
---------------------------------------------------------------------    
