U.S. municipal bond market indicators
November 29, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                      LATEST           PREVIOUS            Last Date
                                                                                      
 Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply       8.141  Bln          5.676  Bln        11/27/13
 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply          1.976  Bln          1.981  Bln        11/27/13
 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply           6.161  Bln          3.394  Bln        11/27/13
 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)          5.16                5.08             11/26/13
 Lipper Municipal Debt Index          1072.43             1072.43             11/27/13
 CRB Index                             273.79              274.77             11/28/13
                                                                                      
                                                                                      
 Weekly Indicators                     LATEST           PREVIOUS            Last Date
                                                                                      
 Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index                4.60                4.64             11/21/13
 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index                4.31                4.35             11/21/13
 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index           5.26                5.23             11/21/13
 SIFMA Swap Index                        0.06                0.06             11/20/13
 
To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index
menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on
   To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index,
click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To
see municipal events calendar, click on. 
   To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full
NOTE calendar, double click on.

