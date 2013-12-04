FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST      PREVIOUS   
 LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply  10.785 Bln   11.423 Bln    12/04/13       
Bond Buyer Competitive Visible     2.425 Bln    2.374 Bln    12/04/13           
Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible      8.360 Bln    9.049 Bln    12/04/13           
Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)      5.11 %       5.11 %      12/03/13           
Lipper General Muni Index        1071.51      1072.09        12/03/13
CRB Index .CRB                    276.34      274.875        12/03/13
----------------------------------------------------------------------         
WEEKLY INDICATORS                  LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index            4.60 %       4.64 %      11/21/13           
Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index            4.31 %       4.35 %      11/21/13           
Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index       5.26 %       5.23 %      11/21/13           
SIFMA Swap Index                    0.05 %       0.06 %      11/27/13           
---------------------------------------------------------------------    
To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index
menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on
. 
   To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index,
click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To
see municipal events calendar, click on. 
   To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the
full NOTE calendar, double click on.

