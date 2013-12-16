FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST      PREVIOUS  
  LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply   4.997 Bln    7.727 Bln    12/13/13       
Bond Buyer Competitive Visible     1.971 Bln    1.924 Bln    12/13/13           
Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible      3.026 Bln    5.803 Bln    12/13/13           
Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)      5.12 %       5.12 %      12/12/13           
Lipper General Muni Index        1070.66      1070.05        12/12/13
CRB Index .CRB                    279.67       280.16        12/12/13
----------------------------------------------------------------------         
WEEKLY INDICATORS                  LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index            4.74 %       4.70 %      12/12/13           
Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index            4.45 %       4.40 %      12/12/13           
Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index       5.37 %       5.30 %      12/12/13           
SIFMA Swap Index                    0.06 %       0.05 %      12/11/13           
---------------------------------------------------------------------    
To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index
menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on
. 
   To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index,
click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To
see municipal events calendar, click on. 
   To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the
full NOTE calendar, double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.