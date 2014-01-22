U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Reuters will discontinue publishing data to this page after Jan. 31, 2014.

Daily Bond Buyer data is available by calling 212-803-8244, select option 1.

Weekly Bond Buyer data is available by calling 212-803-8244, select option 2.

Lipper Municipal Debt index data is available on Eikon under the code.

SIFMA Swap Index data is available at:

DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 7.863 Bln 7.907 Bln 01/22/14 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 2.871 Bln 3.156 Bln 01/22/14 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 4.992 Bln 4.752 Bln 01/22/14 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.94% 5.13% 01/17/14 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1089.77 1089.26 01/21/14 CRB Index 279.33 278.39 01/22/14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.55 % N/A 01/16/14 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.25 % N/A 01/16/14 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.33 N/A 01/16/14 SIFMA Swap Index 0.04 % 0.03 % 12/26/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on.