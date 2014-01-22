FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Reuters will discontinue publishing data to this page after Jan. 31, 2014.

Daily Bond Buyer data is available by calling 212-803-8244, select option 1.

Weekly Bond Buyer data is available by calling 212-803-8244, select option 2.

Lipper Municipal Debt index data is available on Eikon under the code.

SIFMA Swap Index data is available at:

DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 7.863 Bln 7.907 Bln 01/22/14 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 2.871 Bln 3.156 Bln 01/22/14 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 4.992 Bln 4.752 Bln 01/22/14 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.94% 5.13% 01/17/14 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1089.77 1089.26 01/21/14 CRB Index 279.33 278.39 01/22/14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.55 % N/A 01/16/14 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.25 % N/A 01/16/14 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.33 N/A 01/16/14 SIFMA Swap Index 0.04 % 0.03 % 12/26/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.