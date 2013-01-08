FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY state, city to sell $4.1 bln of munis in Q1-comptroller
January 8, 2013 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

NY state, city to sell $4.1 bln of munis in Q1-comptroller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - New York state and city, and their public authorities, will issue about $4.1 billion of municipal bonds in the first quarter of 2013, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Tuesday.

About $660 million of proposed new issuances are scheduled for January, with $2.1 billion to follow in February and $1.3 billion planned for March, he said in a statement.

The total is lower than the previous quarter, when New York issuers had $6.1 billion of new offerings. But it would be higher than the same quarter of 2012, which saw $3.4 billion.

