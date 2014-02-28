FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's rates Puerto Rico's $3.5B GO bonds provisional Ba2
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's rates Puerto Rico's $3.5B GO bonds provisional Ba2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investor’s Service assigned a rating of (P) Ba2, with a negative outlook, to Puerto Rico’s planned issuance of up to $3.5 billion 2014 A General Obligation Bonds, citing the current administration’s efforts to control debt and spending.

Moody’s said the general obligation bonds, scheduled to price in the next few weeks, would provide enough liquidity to repay internal loans from the Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico (GDB).

Puerto Rico has some $70 billion of debt outstanding and has long struggled with a shrinking economy and population.

The negative outlook reflects liquidity pressure and uncertainty in Puerto Rico’s economic future, Moody’s said. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.