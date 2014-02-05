White House says still not considering Puerto Rico bailout

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it was still not considering a bailout for Puerto Rico after Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday cut its credit rating to junk status.

A White House spokeswoman declined to comment about the S&P move specifically but said the administration’s position had not changed since Jan. 22, when she said that no “deep federal assistance” was being contemplated.

With roughly $70 billion of tax-free debt, Puerto Rico’s economy has for months been under threat of a ratings downgrade by all three U.S. credit ratings agencies.