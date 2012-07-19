FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch affirms some muni ratings linked to U.S. sovereign debt
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 8:17 PM / in 5 years

Fitch affirms some muni ratings linked to U.S. sovereign debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings Service said on Thursday
it affirmed certain municipal ratings directly linked to the
United States 'AAA' sovereign debt rating, outlook negative.
    Short-term ratings that are directly linked to the
creditworthiness of the United States or its related entities
are affirmed at F1-plus, Fitch said in a statement.
    Included are the following categories of debt:
    -Debt obligations whose repayments are guaranteed by the
United States; 
    -Pre-refunded bonds whose repayments are wholly dependent on
'AAA' rated United States government and agency obligations held
in escrow;
    -Municipal bonds that are wholly secured by 'AAA' rated
United States government and agency obligations held in escrow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.