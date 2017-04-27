FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Nordic Capital's Munters announces intention to float
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

Nordic Capital's Munters announces intention to float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish air treatment group Munters, owned by private equity firm Nordic Capital, said on Thursday it would carry out an initial public offering, marking its return to the Stockholm stock exchange almost seven years after being taken private.

Munters said in a statement the IPO was expected value the company's equity at 10.1 billion Swedish crowns ($1.15 billion) and that five cornerstone investors had agreed to buy a stake totalling 26 percent of shares.

Nordic Capital said its Fund VII would also retain a significant ownership stake in Munters following the IPO.

Reuters reported in March that Munters would likely publish its intention to float in late April or early May. ($1 = 8.7665 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.