Appeals court orders new murder trial over confession concerns
May 20, 2016 / 1:22 AM / a year ago

Appeals court orders new murder trial over confession concerns

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York appeals court on Thursday ordered a new trial for a 31-year-old Manhattan man convicted of murder in 2011, finding he was wrongly denied the opportunity to present expert testimony on false confessions to the jury.

The expert testimony would have helped the jury connect “the unique factors present in defendant’s interrogation with the scientific research linking those factors with false and unreliable confessions,” Justice Barbara Kapnick wrote for the Appellate Division, First Department, in a 3-2 decision.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qxxDu9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
