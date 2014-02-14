FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murphy Oil eyes sale of $2-$3bln worth of Asia assets- sources
February 14, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 4 years ago

Murphy Oil eyes sale of $2-$3bln worth of Asia assets- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp is considering the sale of some of its Asian oil and gas assets, in a deal that could fetch more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Murphy, which has a $10.7 billion market value, is working with a U.S.-based consultant to test appetite for the sale, one of the people said. While the company is yet to formally launch any sale process, the consultant has reached out to some potential Asian energy companies, and sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East, the people added.

A Murphy spokesman did not immediately reply to an email and a call to his office seeking comment.

