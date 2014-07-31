FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ONGC, Oil India submit $1.5 bln joint bid for Murphy Oil's Malaysia assets-sources
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

ONGC, Oil India submit $1.5 bln joint bid for Murphy Oil's Malaysia assets-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - India’s state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corp and Oil India Ltd have submitted a joint bid worth about $1.5 billion to buy Murphy Oil Corp’s Malaysian oil and gas assets, sources directly involved in the process said.

Arkansas-based Murphy, which has interests in oil and gas fields in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei and Australia, has invited bids for a 30 percent stake in its Malaysian assets, Reuters previously reported.

India’s state explorers including ONGC, India’s largest oil and gas exploration company, have been looking overseas as they struggle to boost the country’s energy security and arrest decline from local gas fields.

S.P. Garg, acting managing director of ONGC Videsh, ONGC’s overseas business arm, was not available for a comment, while Oil India Chairman Sunil Kumar Srivastava declined to comment.

Murphy Oil did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.