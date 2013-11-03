FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murphy Oil may close Milford Haven refinery in Wales -paper
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

Murphy Oil may close Milford Haven refinery in Wales -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil’s 130,000 barrels-per-day Milford Haven refinery in Wales may be closed by the company after it failed to find a buyer, Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The refinery, operated by U.S. oil and gas company Murphy Oil subsidiary Murco, is the latest British plant to face closure as the industry battles lower demand and increased competition from new, modern refineries in the Middle East and Asia.

The Sunday Times said it was “understood” the company was looking at closing the plant after a three-year search to find a buyer was unfruitful. The paper did not name or identify its source for the news.

Officials at Murphy Oil were not immediately available for a comment outside of normal business hours.

Last month, Scotland’s 210,000 bpd Grangemouth refinery won a last minute reprieve from owners Ineos, after workers and the Unite union accepted the company’s proposed changes to their pay and benefits, ending a long-running standoff. Grangemouth is the only refinery in Scotland, which holds a political referendum on independence from Britain next year.

Industry insiders are watching closely to see which plant might close next due to perceived overcapacity and flat to negative margins after the closure in 2012 of Coryton in the East of England after its owner Petroplus collapsed.

Milford Haven is one of two oil refineries in Wales.

The Sunday Times said Murco had offered a “dowry” worth “tens of millions” of pounds to potential buyers, but without success.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.