Murray pays price for coal woes

NEW YORK, April 10 (IFR) - Coal miner Murray Energy had to restructure its purchase of a stake in fellow coal company Foresight Energy this week - and it cost the company a whole lot more than it had bargained for.

After struggling to raise the debt financing, privately owned Murray scaled back plans to take an 80% controlling interest in Foresight, reducing that to just 34%. It also ditched plans for a US$1.55bn two-tranche bond offering, and came to market with a smaller US$1.3bn six-year deal instead.

The bond priced on Thursday, a week later than expected, with a sharp discount of 96.856 to yield 12%, much wider than initial talk of 10.25%-10.50% on a five-year note and 10.75%-11% on an eight-year bond.

Murray is also paying US$1.37bn for the greatly reduced stake - just shy of the original US$1.395bn price tag for the 80% controlling interest.

Crucially, the smaller stake appears to have spared Murray from having to refinance existing Foresight debt - and the company has the option to buy the rest of the original stake for just US$25m - but the tricky deal did no favours for Foresight’s bondholders.

“If there is greater than 35% beneficial ownership, then the change of control is triggered,” said Ross Hallock, an analyst at Covenant Review.

“Murray looks to have re-jiggered the deal terms to avoid triggering the put with 34% - just below the threshold. Whether or not the new arrangement actually works to avoid the CoC is something we won’t be able to determine definitively until we know all the details.”

COAL RECEPTION

Murray’s difficulties in getting the deal over the line reflected the wider troubles in the sector. Tougher regulation is hanging over the industry, and coal prices have slid sharply.

Moody’s recently changed its outlook on the coal sector to negative, citing expectations that the industry’s combined Ebitda would decline by 6%-8% this year.

“The whole coal space is a difficult sell for debt investors because there are no visible near-term catalysts for a rebound in the industry,” said CreditSights analyst Charles Johnston. “If you look at the largest domestic coal producers, they are all distressed names.”

The Murray deal followed tough trades recently from borrowers such as Consol Energy and Cliffs Natural Resources, which will have made investors even more cautious.

Similarly, private coal firm Peabody Energy sold a US$1bn second-lien bond last month at a discount of 97 price to yield 10.50%. The bond subsequently slid 10 points to a cash price of 87.

Default fears are also starting to rise as companies burn through cash. Coal and natural gas producer Walter Energy is widely expected to restructure its debt, and faces interest payments on two bonds on April 15 that some analysts believe it will miss. Walter last month reportedly hired legal counsel to advise on restructuring talks.

BRIGHT SIDE

The loan portion of the Murray financing comprised a US$300m, two-year term loan that priced at Libor plus 600bp with a 1% floor and a discount of 99. The US$1.7bn, five-year term loan priced at Libor plus 650bp with a 1% floor and a discount of 97.

Relatively generous terms on the bond - bookrunners were Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs - underscored how badly Murray wanted to get the acquisition done.

Without triggering the CoC, Murray did not have to scramble to raise as much money to clinch the Foresight deal, and will now sell assets to make up any shortfall.

Rating agencies looked favourably on the acquisition. Moody’s upgraded Murray by one notch to B2, saying a broader footprint across two coal regions - the Illinois Basin and North Appalachia - would help improve its credit profile.

And Murray clearly has buyers for its output. According to bond documents, it had sales commitments for 89% of the coal it expects to produce this year, and 65% in 2016.

“The sector is out of favour,” one high-yield investor said.

“But this company is low-cost, free cashflow-positive, and investors are getting compensated for the risks.” (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Additional reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Marc Carnegie and Matthew Davies)