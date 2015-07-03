Australia's Murray Goulburn shares debut at 4 pct premium to issue price

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Murray Goulburn debuted at a 4 percent premium to their issue price on Friday after Australia’s largest dairy producer raised A$439 million ($333.33 million) in an initial public offering.

Shares in Murray Goulburn’s MG Unit Trust first traded at A$2.18 at 0200 GMT, compared to their A$2.10 issue price, while the broader market fell more than 1.5 percent.

In book-building earlier in the week, the company marketed the stock for between A$2.10 and A$3.20 but only found support at the bottom of that range, citing global economic uncertainty.