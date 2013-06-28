FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Murray & Roberts to sell product units in $130 mln deal
#Africa
June 28, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Murray & Roberts to sell product units in $130 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - South African builder Murray & Roberts said on Friday it would sell most of its construction product businesses to private equity investors for 1.3 billion rand ($130 million) to help it pay down debt.

Murray & Roberts said in a statement it is selling its Much Asphalt business to a group of investors led by private equity firm Capitalworks.

It will also sell its Ocon Brick, Technicrete and Rocla units to a group including Capitalworks and RMB Ventures, a private equity arm of FirstRand, South Africa’s second-largest bank.

The sales represent the majority of Murray & Roberts construction products businesses, which include suppliers of asphalt, concrete products and clay bricks.

Shares of Murray & Roberts, one of South Africa’s largest builders by market value, jumped 3.3 percent to 24.80 rand, outpacing a 1 percent rise in the broad All-share index . ($1 = 9.9563 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
