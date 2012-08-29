UPDATE 1-S.Africa's M&R narrows FY loss, Australian unit robust

* Diluted headline loss at 246 cents vs 454 cents

* Order book at 45.3 billion rand

* Shares down more than 3 percent (Adds details, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s second-largest construction firm Murray & Roberts Holdings said on Wednesday it narrowed its full-year loss, helped by a robust showing in its Australian unit as the company battles an industry-wide slump at home.

The Johannesburg-based company said diluted headline loss per share totalled 246 cents in the year to end-June, about 46 percent better than the 454-cent loss suffered a year earlier.

M&R said its order book fell to 45.3 billion rand ($5.38 billion)from 57 billion rand at beginning of the second half, reflecting a slow down at home and spending cuts in the platinum mining industry.

However, the company’s Australian business lifted its order book by 66 percent to 19.4 billion rand in the year to end-June.

Shares in M&R fell 3.6 percent to 21.35 rand as of 1434 GMT, extending the decline so far this year to about 11 percent.

South African construction firms avoided the wrecking ball that crashed their counterparts elsewhere following the global economic crisis as they were kept busy in the build up to the 2010 soccer World Cup.

They are now hard pressed to replenish their order books as funding shortfalls force major clients to delay or suspend construction projects.

Murray & Roberts has also been weighed by contractual disputes with clients on some of its the key projects that include the high-speed Gautrain, utility Eskom’s Medupi power station and the Dubai International Airport. ($1 = 8.4155 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)