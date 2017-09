Dec 16 (Reuters) - Musee Grevin SA :

* FY revenue 13.23 million euros ($16.54 million) versus 13.24 million euros last year

* FY net income 2.45 million euros, up 4.2 percent compared to last year Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1A5gvNJ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)