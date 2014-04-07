Factbox: Winners at the Academy of Country Music awards

LAS VEGAS, April 6 (Reuters) - The Academy of Country Music awards were handed out in a televised ceremony on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Following are a list of winners in key categories handed out during the show.
George Strait
Jason Aldean
Miranda Lambert
Kacey Musgraves - “Same Trailer Different Park”
SONG OF THE YEAR (composers/publishers/artists)
Lee Brice - “I Drive Your Truck”
(Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, Jimmy Yeary)
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR (artists/producers/record company)
Miranda Lambert - “Mama’s Broken Heart”
(Producers: Chuck Ainlay, Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf)
Justin Moore
Florida Georgia Line
