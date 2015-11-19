Adele's new album "25" will not be available for streaming - NYT

Nov 19 (Reuters) - British singer Adele’s much-anticipated new album “25” will not be available for streaming on major digital services such as Spotify and Apple Music, the New York Times reported.

The major digital services have been told that "25", which will release on Friday, will not be available for streaming, the NYT reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. (nyti.ms/1Hh0cDH)

Adele’s representatives declined to comment on the report.

Apple Inc and Spotify were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)