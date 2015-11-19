FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adele's new album "25" will not be available for streaming - NYT
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Adele's new album "25" will not be available for streaming - NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - British singer Adele’s much-anticipated new album “25” will not be available for streaming on major digital services such as Spotify and Apple Music, the New York Times reported.

The major digital services have been told that "25", which will release on Friday, will not be available for streaming, the NYT reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. (nyti.ms/1Hh0cDH)

Adele’s representatives declined to comment on the report.

Apple Inc and Spotify were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.