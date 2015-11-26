FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 26, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Adele announces 2016 European tour, launching in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Adele, whose latest album “25” has smashed sales records in its first week of release, announced on Thursday she would begin a 15-week concert tour of Britain, Ireland and continental Europe in February.

The tour will open on Feb 29 at the SSE Arena in Belfast and will end on June 13 at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, a notice sent to subscribers to her website said.

Other concerts will be given elsewhere in Britain and in Ireland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and France, the notice said.

It said subscribers to her website would be sent instructions on Sunday on how to order tickets and would be allowed to purchase up to four tickets each.

Adele broke the single-week U.S. album sales record in just four days with her new release “25,” Nielsen Music said on Tuesday, with sales of 2.43 million units since its release on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Jermey Gaunt)

