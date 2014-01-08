FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imagine Dragons, Lauryn Hill to perform at Amnesty International concert
January 8, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 4 years ago

Imagine Dragons, Lauryn Hill to perform at Amnesty International concert

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - American alternative rock group Imagine Dragons, hip hop artist Lauryn Hill and rock band The Fray will headline an Amnesty International concert next month in New York, the human rights group said on Wednesday.

The Bringing Human Rights Home concert on Feb. 5 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will resume a global concert series that Amnesty International began 25 years ago, featuring rock greats such as U2, Bruce Springsteen, Sting and Lou Reed.

“We’re bringing back the concerts to show a new generation of activists how to stand up for justice at home and abroad,” Steven W. Hawkins, the executive director of Amnesty International USA, said in a statement.

Pop singer Colbie Caillat, rock band The Flaming Lips, indie group Cold War Kids and others will also appear at the concert that the Nobel Peace Prize-winning group said will include a digital twist, live commentary and streaming to audiences around the world.

More than 1.2 million fans attended 28 Amnesty International concerts worldwide between 1986 and 1998. Although the group has worked with musicians since then, the concerts have not been as much of a focus.

Cammie Croft, deputy executive director of Amnesty International USA, said the organization is partnering with a new generation of artists.

“Musicians have been a vital part of Amnesty International’s efforts to create awareness about human rights injustices - giving voice to those unjustly silenced for who they are and what they believe, and mobilizing everyday people to stand up in solidarity for their freedom and basic human rights,” Croft said. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bernadette Baum)

