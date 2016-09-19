FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elton John kicks off Apple Music Festival in London
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 19, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Elton John kicks off Apple Music Festival in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Music stars such as Britney Spears, Michael Buble, Robbie Williams and Alicia Keys will take to a London stage over coming days to perform at the Apple Music Festival, with veteran Elton John kicking off proceedings on Sunday.

The Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter sat behind the piano to belt out his famous hits such as “Tiny Dancer” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with other performers including Christine and the Queens and Parker Millsap.

The Apple Music Festival runs until Sept. 30.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

