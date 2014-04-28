FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beyonce, Jay Z will tour together this summer
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Beyonce, Jay Z will tour together this summer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 28 (Reuters) - Beyonce and Jay Z, pop music’s first couple, will tour together for the first time this summer, the R&B singer and rapper announced on Monday.

Beyonce, 32, and Jay Z, 44, who have collaborated on several songs together, will begin their 16-date North American “On the Run” tour on June 25 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.

They will also perform concerts at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as well as in Toronto and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The tour promoted by Live Nation Entertainment Inc will finish on Aug. 5 at San Francisco’s AT&T Park.

The couple, who married in 2008 and have a daughter, most recently scored a hit with the song “Drunk in Love.” Earlier hits together include “Crazy in Love” and “‘03 Bonnie & Clyde.” (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.