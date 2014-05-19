FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imagine Dragons early winner at Billboard Music Awards
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

Imagine Dragons early winner at Billboard Music Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Hometown alternative rock group Imagine Dragon was the early winner at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas, capturing the top rock album award for “Night Visions.”

The annual awards show, a key showcase event for the music industry, will also feature performances by pop singers Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus as well as New Zealand singer Lorde and country star Carrie Underwood.

Rapper Pitbull kicked off the show alongside Jennifer Lopez and Brazilian singer Claudia Leitte from the MGM Grand Garden Arena with a performance of “We Are One (Ole Ola),” the theme to next month’s soccer World Cup in Brazil.

Lorde and Imagine Dragons are finalists in a leading 12 categories. The Billboard Music Awards show that measures honors by sales, radio airplay, touring, streaming and other metrics.

Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake will go up against Imagine Dragons, Perry and Cyrus for the top artist prize. Beyonce, Timberlake, country singer Luke Bryan and rappers Eminem and Drake are all finalists for album of the year.

The awards show, hosted by rapper-actor Ludacris, also featured early performances by rock group OneRepublic and Nickelodeon star Ariana Grande and Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, who performed the song “Problem.” (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.