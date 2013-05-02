Lyrics of unpublished Bob Dylan anti-nuclear song up for sale

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - The unpublished lyrics of an anti-nuclear protest song written by Bob Dylan 50 years ago are to be sold in London next month after being found in a drawer in Sweden.

Auction house Christie’s said the song - “Go Away You Bomb” - was written for an unpublished book of protest songs when Dylan was working on his second album, “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan”, which helped to propel him to global fame.

Dylan’s early years were dominated by poetic, anti-war songs, including the folk classic “Blowin’ In The Wind”.

The lyrics of the new song include typically “beat” Dylan verse: “I hate you cause yer man-made and man-owned an’ man-handled/An’ you might be miss-made an’ miss-owned an’ miss- handled an’ miss-used/An’ I hate you cause you could drop on me by accident an’ kill me.”

Christies said Dylan compositions at the time were among his most political and led to him being dubbed the “Spokesman of a Generation”.

“(This) is not only a beautiful example of Dylan’s songwriting, representing his political protest activities during that era, but is also a potent symbol of the anxieties of the American public in the early 1960s,” Nicolette Tomkinson, a director of Christie‘s, said in a statement.

She said the sheet of typed lyrics, including handwritten deletions and alterations, was expected to sell on June 26 for between 25,000-35,000 pounds ($39,000-$54,000).

Dylan wrote “Go Away You Bomb” in 1963 for Izzy Young, who owned the Folklore Center in Greenwich Village, New York, and organised Dylan’s first concert in 1961.

Young, 85, who moved to Stockholm in the early 1970s and set up a similar centre, came across the forgotten lyrics in a drawer a few years ago.

Funds raised from the sale will go to keep the centre running. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)