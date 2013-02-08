Britney Spears considers long-term Las Vegas deal

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Pop star and former “X Factor” judge Britney Spears is in talks to sign a long-term contract to headline a show at a Las Vegas resort, Caesars Entertainment Corp. said on Friday.

“We can now confirm the company is actively engaged in discussions with Britney Spears’ representatives regarding a potential headlining residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino,” the company said in a statement.

Representatives for Spears were not immediately available for comment on Friday.

Caesars Entertainment, which owns casinos and resorts including Planet Hollywood, has hired some of the world’s top-selling artists for residencies at various Las Vegas sites.

Canadian singer Celine Dion has a three-year deal with Caesars Palace that is said to be worth $100 million. British singer Elton John also has a long-term commitment to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Singers Cher and Bette Midler had similar long-term deals at The Colosseum in recent years.

Spears, 31, shot to fame in the late 1990s with hits such as “... Baby One More Time” and has gone on to become one of the biggest pop figures of the 2000s.

She is waging a comeback after a turbulent few years in her life in which she lost custody of her children, entered rehab and shaved off her hair.

She landed a seat on “The X Factor” judging panel in May 2012, but left the show last month after one season. In the same week, she also split up with her fiance Jason Trawick. (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy and Eric Kelsey; Editing by Xavier Briand)