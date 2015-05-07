FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fairground rides and butterflies as Mariah Carey opens in Las Vegas
May 7, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Fairground rides and butterflies as Mariah Carey opens in Las Vegas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - On a fairground set and with a wardrobe of glittering gowns, Mariah Carey opened her Las Vegas residency, hitting many of the high notes she is famous for.

One of the best-selling women solo artists of the last two decades, Carey is performing her 18 No.1 hits in “Mariah #1 to Infinity” at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

The Grammy Award winner, known for songs such as “Hero” and “When You Believe”, displayed her multi-octave range as she performed on a fairground set complete with a merry-go-round, roller coaster and ferris wheel.

As her shimmering dresses changed throughout the show on Wednesday night so did the set, which was adorned towards the end of the show with chandeliers and butterfly patterns.

The 45-year-old pop star received a standing ovation from the audience at end of the show, which runs until July 26.

Among other stars performing at Caesars Palace later this year are Celine Dion, Elton John and Rod Stewart. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)

