Guns N' Roses, LCD Soundsystem, Cavin Harris to headline 2016 Coachella festival

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Monday announced its 2016 lineup, with Calvin Harris and the reunion of two previously retired bands, Guns N’ Roses and LCD Soundsystem, headlining the main stage.

Guns N’ Roses will reportedly perform with its original lineup of singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan. The band members have not performed together in two decades.

LCD Soundsystem will headline the opening night, taking the stage after retiring in 2011, organizers Goldenvoice said.

Calvin Harris will headline on closing night, and other performers at this year’s festival include Ice Cube, Rancid, Sufjan Stevens and The Kills.

Coachella, which began in 1999 as a festival of indie and alternative rock, has become one of the main attractions of the summer live music season. Headliners in recent years have included Jay Z, Snoop Dogg and Madonna.

The two-weekend festival in Indio, California is scheduled over three days and the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Michael Perry)