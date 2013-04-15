High winds sweep Coachella as The Lumineers, Oakenfold perform

INDIO, Calif., April 14 (Reuters) - High winds at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday prompted attendees to don extra layers after performances by The Lumineers, Paul Oakenfold and James Blake, ahead of the Red Hot Chili Peppers closing out the first weekend of the event.

Grammy-nominated folk band The Lumineers took the main stage in the afternoon, playing tracks from their self-titled debut album. Lead singer Wesley Schultz said it was the largest crowd the band had ever played.

Schultz led the audience in sing-a-longs, and it didn’t have to wait long for the band’s hit singles “Ho Hey” and “Stubborn Love.”

The Lumineers warmed up the main stage ahead of indie-rockers Vampire Weekend and headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, who boast a catalogue of music spanning three decades.

The Chili Peppers, formed by Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, Flea and Josh Klinghoffer in 1983 in Los Angeles, will be celebrating 30 years together this year, and are expected to put on a special show at Coachella.

Wu-Tang Clan is also among the top-billed acts for Sunday and one of the festival’s few hip hop acts this year, ahead of the release of their 20th anniversary album “A Better Tomorrow” in July this year.

The Staten Island collective, which has included rappers RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard who died in 2004, will bring all living members together to perform 10 dates across North America and Europe at music festivals, kicking off with Sunday’s Coachella performance.

As winds of around 35 miles per hour (56 kph) swept across the festival in the California desert town of Indio, some 130 miles (210 km) east of Los Angeles, organizers said they were not worried about the winds affecting the evening’s performances. Revelers dressed for the desert sunshine were forced to cover up as dusk fell across the grounds.

After playing primetime on Saturday as part of British indie-electro group The xx, British music producer Jamie Smith performed solo under the name Jamie xx on Sunday, as long lines of attendees waited to get into the tent to hear his dance-music set.

British electronic dance music DJ Paul Oakenfold pumped up the crowd at sunset at Coachella’s dance tent, playing crowd-pleasers including a remix of Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven.”

Rapper Azealia Banks was expected to join Oakenfold, but instead he was joined by Wallpaper, a pop-hip hop group formed by Ricky Reed and Novena Carmel, who provided vocals for the DJ’s dance-floor anthems.

Banks is expected to join the DJ for next weekend’s repeat line-up at Coachella.

London-based dubstep-electronica singer James Blake set a mellow, ethereal vibe for the crowd at sunset, singing tracks from his self-titled debut album. (Editing by Eric Walsh)