REFILE-OutKast, Arcade Fire, Muse headline Coachella 2014 music fest

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hip-hop duo OutKast will reunite for the first time since their last album eight years ago to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, organizers said.

Canadian-American rock band Arcade Fire and British rockers Muse will headline the other dates of the festival in the Southern California desert town of Indio, organizers said in a post on Twitter late on Wednesday.

The annual music festival, set for two consecutive weekends in April over a total of six days, has become one of the largest U.S. music festivals, attracting more than 80,000 people, including many Hollywood celebrities.

Grammy-winning OutKast, which consists of Atlanta rappers Andre 3000 (Andre Benjamin) and Big Boi (Antwan Patton), last released the album “Idlewild” together in 2006. It was the soundtrack to a musical film of the same name.

After focusing on electronic music in recent years, the festival last year went back to its rock-and-roll roots and stays in character in 2014 with Beck, Queens of the Stone Age and The Replacements featured as some of the top acts.

Electronic and dance acts include DJs Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Girl Talk and Fatboy Slim.

The festival has also become a top venue for top acts of the 1980s and 1990s to reunite: British rocker groups the Stone Roses and Blur reformed last year to headline the festival, while alternative rock pioneers the Pixies reunited at Coachella in 2004 and seminal indie rockers Pavement in 2010.

The festival will take place on the weekends of April 11-13 and 18-20, with the same line-up both weekends.

Other top acts this year include Swedish electronic-pop duo The Knife, British pop singer Ellie Goulding, sisterly Los Angeles rock group Haim, New Zealand teenage singer-songwriter Lorde and British heavy metal band Motorhead.

Previous years have seen acts such as Prince, Kings of Leon, Beastie Boys, Madonna, Jay-Z and Kanye West take the headlining slots.

Ticket prices start at $375 and they will go on sale on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. PST (1800 GMT).