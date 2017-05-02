The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the
owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name "Hotel California,"
arguably the band's most famous song, without permission.
In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles said owners of
the 11-room Todos Santos hotel in Baja California Sur "actively
encourage" guests to believe the hotel is associated with the
band, in order to sell t-shirts and other merchandise, and make
guests feel welcome.
This allegedly included piping "Hotel California" and other
Eagles songs through the hotel sound system, and selling
t-shirts in that refer to the hotel as "legendary," resulting in
apparent confusion among many guests who posted online reviews.
The Eagles also noted that the defendant Hotel California
Baja LLC has applied with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
to register the Hotel California name.
"Defendants lead U.S. consumers to believe that the Todos
Santos Hotel is associated with the Eagles and, among other
things, served as the inspiration for the lyrics in 'Hotel
California,' which is false," the complaint said.
The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court seeks a
variety of damages and a halt to any infringement.
Neither the hotel nor the lawyer who filed its trademark
application immediately responded on Tuesday to requests for
comment.
The Todos Santos hotel was named Hotel California when it
opened in 1950, but went through a series of name changes before
a Canadian couple, John and Debbie Stewart, bought it in 2001,
and according to the Eagles began using the original name in
marketing. Its website is .
"Hotel California" is the title track from the 1976 Eagles
album of the same name, and won the 1977 Grammy award for record
of the year.
It is known for its long guitar outro featuring Don Felder
and Joe Walsh, and complex lyrics sung by Don Henley.
In an interview with CBS News last year, Henley said the
song is about "a journey from innocence to experience. It's not
really about California; it's about America."
The case is Eagles Ltd v Hotel California Baja LLC et al,
U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No.
17-03276.