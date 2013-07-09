FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Elton John postpones summer tour due to appendicitis
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 9, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Elton John postpones summer tour due to appendicitis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects day in lead)

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British singer Elton John has postponed a summer tour because he is suffering from appendicitis, his website said on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old “Candle in the Wind” singer was due to perform in London’s Hyde Park on Friday as part of a European tour, but called in the doctors after falling ill and was diagnosed with appendicitis.

“Sir Elton is currently undergoing a course of intensive antibiotics and is expected to undergo surgery in the UK in the coming weeks, once doctors can be confident they have sufficiently reduced toxins within the inflamed appendicitis site,” a statement on his website said.

John was advised by his doctors and surgical team to postpone all forthcoming shows from the tour, which also includes dates in Italy, Germany, Spain, France and Monaco.

“Elton is incredibly disappointed to postpone these tour dates,” a spokesman said in the statement.

The “Crocodile Rock” singer’s website showed he was still scheduled for a 28-date 2013 tour ending in Prague on Dec. 18th.

“He is eager to be back on top form and return to play the remaining shows starting in early September 2013,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.