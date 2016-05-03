FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Eurovision hopeful influenced by Japan
#Entertainment News
May 3, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Germany's Eurovision hopeful influenced by Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Jamie-Lee Kriewitz is Germany's Eurovision hope for 2016 – but is equally as influenced by Japanese culture as by her home country.

The 18-year-old will take to the Eurovision stage in Stockholm on May 14 to perform her song 'Ghost'.

She says her aim is not to come last – and ideally she hopes the contest will help to boost her international career.

She told Reuters TV that although she loves Germany, it's her passion for manga and anime which really inspires her – and that she loves being stared at in the streets for her quirky outfits.

Reporting by Saskia O'Donoghue

