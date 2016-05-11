FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten countries qualify at Eurovision's Song Contest first semi-final
May 11, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Ten countries qualify at Eurovision's Song Contest first semi-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 11 (Reuters) - Ten countries have secured their place in Saturday’s Eurovision Song Contest final in Stockholm, joining host Sweden as well as automatic qualifiers France, Italy, Germany, Great Britain and Spain in the last stage of the popular annual competition.

Artists from Azerbaijan, Russia, The Netherlands, Hungary, Croatia, Austria, Armenia, Czech Republic, Cyprus and Malta qualified at Tuesday’s semi-final.

A second semi-final takes place on Thursday. A total 26 countries will compete at the weekend final at Stockholm’s Globe arena. The contest - known for its kitsch pop music and flamboyant costumes - was watched by nearly 200 million people last year. (Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)

