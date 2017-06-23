KIEV, June 23 Ukraine's state broadcaster said
authorities in Geneva had frozen 15 million euros given by Kiev
to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as a guarantee for the
successful hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest.
Ukraine staged the annual song fest in May. The event caused
controversy after Ukraine banned the Russian contestant from
entering the country, and Russia retaliated with a boycott.
The National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA:PBC)
said it had given a 15 million euro guarantee to the EBU, which
organises Eurovision, and was now due to get its money back
because the event had been staged successfully.
However, the Geneva debt enforcement office has frozen this
money without giving a reason, the Ukrainian broadcaster said in
a statement that quoted its Director General Zurab Alasania.
"We have hired a law firm from Switzerland because we need
to find out all the circumstances of the case and determine the
procedure of how the arrest happened in accordance with Swiss
law," said Alasania.
The EBU declined comment on Friday, saying it was an issue
for the Ukrainian broadcaster. The Geneva debt office did not
provide an immediate comment.
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won Eurovision this year
performing a jazz-style ballad written by his sister, taking the
top spot for the first time in the country's history.
