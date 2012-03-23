FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adele beats Gaga to win big at German ECHO awards
March 23, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 6 years

Adele beats Gaga to win big at German ECHO awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Katy Perry, Sean Paul and Lana Del Ray dominated the stage of Germany’s annual ECHO Music Awards in Berlin, where Adele picked up two awards to add to her string of BRIT and Grammy wins.

The British star scooped Album of the Year for “21”, as well as Best Female International Artist at Thursday evening’s event, fending off competition from Lady Gaga and the late soul singer Amy Winehouse.

German band Rammstein made wins on their home turf claiming Best Alternative Group and Best German Act Abroad. The band teamed up with shock rocker Marilyn Manson to deliver a highly charged performance on stage.

British band Coldplay won Best International Group, while French star David Guetta picked up Best Club Performer.

Bruno Mars beat veteran crooner Chris de Burgh and James Morrison to win Best International Male Artist.

Clad in a silver catsuit, Katy Perry paraded on stage with her hair died blue and scraped into a ponytail to perform her new single “Part of Me”.

Lana Del Ray sang “Video Games”, but went home empty-handed after Dutch jazz artist Caro Emerald won Best International Newcomer, and Gotye ft. Kimbra claimed Hit of the Year for their song “Somebody That I Used To Know”. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Paul Casciato)

