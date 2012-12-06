Male artists lead 2013 Grammy nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec 5 (Reuters) - Male artists led the nominations announced on Wednesday for the 2013 Grammys, as fun., Jay-Z, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Mumford & Sons and Dan Auerbach from The Black Keys landed six nods each for music’s biggest awards night.

After British singer Adele dominated this year’s awards with her juggernaut album “21,” male artists took the lead in categories such as album of the year, with The Black Keys, fun., Mumford & Sons, Frank Ocean and Jack White competing for one of the night’s top awards.

The winners will be announced at the awards televised from Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

Record of the year nominees saw an assortment of rock, pop and hip hop nominees, with The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger,” fun.’s “We Are Young,” Australian artist Gotye’s heartbreak hit “Somebody That I Used To Know,” newcomer Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin About You,” and Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” receiving nods.

The best new artist category saw a diverse range of artists, with blues-rock group Alabama Shakes, indie-pop band fun., country singer Hunter Hayes, folk-rockers The Lumineers and hip hop artist Frank Ocean all competing for the coveted title.

The nominations for the top awards and key categories were announced during an hour-long televised concert in Nashville for the first time, co-hosted by country-pop artist Swift and veteran Grammy host, rapper-actor LL Cool J.

Adding a twist to the normal announcement method, country artist Hunter Hayes sang the nominees for best pop album, a tight contest between Maroon 5, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, fun. and Florence and the Machine. Hayes picked up two nods for best new artist and best country vocal performance.

Concert performers included Maroon 5 singing a medley of their hits, and fun. featuring Janelle Monae and Ne-Yo. Paying homage to Nashville’s country roots, country artists The Band Perry and Dierks Bentley performed a tribute to Johnny Cash with his song “Jackson.”

British rock legends The Who will receive the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in February. (Reporting By Vernell Hackett, writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Philip Barbara)