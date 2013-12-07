FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jay Z leads Grammy nominations with 9 nods; Timberlake, Lamar earn 7
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 7, 2013 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

Jay Z leads Grammy nominations with 9 nods; Timberlake, Lamar earn 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Rapper Jay Z led the Grammy nominations on Friday with nine nods, while pop singer Justin Timberlake and rappers Kendrick Lamar and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis landed seven each.

Jay Z scored nominations across the pop and rap categories, but failed to land solo nods in the top Grammy categories for record, song and album of the year. Timberlake was also shut out from those categories.

Newcomers Lamar, rapper-producer duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and New Zealand singer Lorde dominated in the top categories. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.