Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr added to Grammy Awards performers

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will each perform at the Grammy Awards this month where the pair will accept a lifetime achievement award on behalf of the Fab Four, organizers said on Tuesday.

McCartney, 71, and Starr, 73, will be joined by R&B singer John Legend, hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis as well as country singers Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban as performers during the 56th Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy said.

Singer-songwriter Carole King will also perform alongside pianist-singer Sara Bareilles at the Grammys, which will take place on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.

Previously announced performers at the music industry’s biggest night include pop singer Katy Perry, French DJ duo Daft Punk, rock group Imagine Dragons, New Zealand singer Lorde, R&B singer Stevie Wonder and country singer Blake Shelton. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Patricia Reaney and James Dalgleish)