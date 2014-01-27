FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lorde's 'Royals' wins song of the year Grammy Award
January 27, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 4 years ago

Lorde's 'Royals' wins song of the year Grammy Award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand teenager Lorde’s “Royals” won the song of the year Grammy Award on Sunday, one of the annual award show’s top prizes.

“Thank you to everyone who has let this song explode because it has been mental,” Lorde said when accepting the award.

The prize handed out by the Recording Academy in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles honors the writers of the song - Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich O‘Connor, and Joel Little. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Sandra Maler)

