FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First Grateful Dead manager Rock Scully dies at age 73
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 17, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

First Grateful Dead manager Rock Scully dies at age 73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Rock Scully, the first manager of psychedelic rock band the Grateful Dead, who helped guide the group from the 1960s to 1980s, has died in northern California. He was 73.

Scully died on Tuesday in his hometown of Monterey, his longtime friend Stephen Vagnini said.

He had been suffering from lung cancer, said Vagnini, who had been helping to arrange a January benefit concert.

Scully began managing the band, recognized for their improvisation and fusion of genres of country and blues with rock, and helped them become one of the top touring groups.

The Grateful Dead had a fervent legion of fans known as “Deadheads,” who would often follow the band on the road. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.