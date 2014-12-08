FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Green Day guitarist White diagnosed with tonsil cancer
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 8, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Green Day guitarist White diagnosed with tonsil cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Green Day guitarist Jason White has been diagnosed with a form of tonsil cancer that is treatable, the rock group said on Monday.

Doctors found the cancer while White underwent a tonsillectomy, the band said in a statement posted on its website.

White, 41, is expected to make a full recovery, Green Day said.

The guitarist has played with Green Day since the late 1990s but did not become a full member until 2012.

The band, known for its 2004 “American Idiot” album, is fronted by guitarist-singer Billie Joe Armstrong. It found mainstream success as a punk rock trio with its 1994 album “Dookie,” which had several MTV and radio hits including “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around.” (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.