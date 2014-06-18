Sia to Perform With New York's Gay Men's Chorus

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Pop star Sia is set to perform with the New York City’s Gay Men’s Chorus at Logo TV’s premiere “Trailblazers” event, honoring international LGBT activists. The performance is meant to pay tribute to “pioneers who have broken new ground for LGBT civil rights.”

The inaugural “Trailblazers” event will take place on the one year anniversary of the repeal of The Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA).

Sia stated, “I‘m so happy to be taking part in the inaugural Logo/Trailblazers Awards. I feel privileged to salute every person fighting for LGBT rights.”

“Trailblazers” will also include performances from Demi Lovato, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. Other presenters will involve the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Jared Leto and Rita Ora.

Michael Stipe, formerly of R.E.M, will honor John “Longjones” Abdallah Wambere - a Ugandan gay rights activist - as an “International Trailblazer.” Wambere is currently seeking asylum in the United States after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed into law the Anti-Homosexuality Act. He is threatened by a 14-year jail sentence for his LGBT advocacy.

Stephen Friedman, President of MTV and Logo TV, stated, “John’s heroism in the fight for gay rights in Uganda stands as a beacon for the entire global community. It’s a privilege to honor his bravery.”

Other honorees will include Edie Windsor and Roberta Kaplan, Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins - the first out professional male athlete in a major U.S. sport. - and the series “Orange is New Black.”

The event airs on June 26 at 9p.m. from The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York.