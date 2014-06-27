FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Demi Lovato Launches Pride-Themed 'Really Don't Care' Video on First Anniversary of DOMA Strikedown
June 27, 2014 / 8:22 PM / 3 years ago

Demi Lovato Launches Pride-Themed 'Really Don't Care' Video on First Anniversary of DOMA Strikedown

Linda Ge

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Earlier this month Demi Lovato took to the streets of West Hollywood to film her new music video for “Really Don’t Care” among the revelers of L.A. Pride, for which she also acted as the grand marshal. It’s probably not a coincidence it has been released on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court striking down anti-gay marriage laws DOMA and California’s own Proposition 8.

There’s tons of dancing, makeouts, rainbows and cameo appearances from the pop star’s famous friends, including “The Vampire Diaries” star Kat Graham, Perez Hilton and Dovato’s real-life beau Wilmer Valderrama.

Lovato kicks off by addressing anti-gay protestors: “You don’t have to hate, because my Jesus loves all.” She then launches into her song about ending a bad relationship for good, turning it into a message of empowerment, featuring a guest verse from British pop star Cher Lloyd.

“Really Don’t Care” is the fourth single of Lovato’s new album “Demi.”

