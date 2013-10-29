FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jonas Brothers pop-rock band splits up
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 29, 2013 / 4:47 PM / 4 years ago

Jonas Brothers pop-rock band splits up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Jonas Brothers pop-rock band, which formed in 2005 and soared to fame as members of Disney’s stable of teenage stars, has decided to call it quits for now, a band representative said on Tuesday.

The decision by the New Jersey-raised brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick came less than three weeks after they canceled their concert tour citing a rift in the band. The trio told People magazine it was a unanimous decision.

“We can confirm the news,” a representative for the band said in an email.

Kevin, 25, the oldest member of the group who is expecting his first child with his wife, said it was over for now.

“It’s really hard to say ‘forever,'” Nick, 21, told People. “We’re closing a chapter, for sure.”

The announcement followed a meeting on Oct. 3 when Nick told his brothers about his concerns about the group’s future.

The Jonas Brothers band released its debut album, “It’s About Time,” in 2006, and their brand of upbeat pop rock made them a teen phenomenon.

They have released four studio albums, the latest, “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” was released in 2009. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Will Dunham)

