43 minutes ago
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of 'Purpose' tour - publicist
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
July 24, 2017 / 7:38 PM / 43 minutes ago

Justin Bieber cancels remainder of 'Purpose' tour - publicist

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 24 (Reuters) - Pop singer Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his "Purpose" world tour due to "unforeseen circumstances," his publicist said in a statement on Monday.

No further details were given. The cancellation will affect 14 dates in North America and Asia through Oct. 10.

The Canadian singer kicked off the tour in March 2016 and has performed more than 150 shows across Europe, Africa, South America, Australia and parts of Asia.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang

